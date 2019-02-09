BC Hydro personnell have been deployed across B.C.’s south coast to restore power after strong overnight winds slammed the region. (BC Hydro/Instagram)

BC STORM

60,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

Powerful wind gusts overnight reached up to 90 kilometres-per-hour in some pockets of the region

Thousands of people across B.C.’s south coast woke up without power Saturday after strong winds rocked the region overnight.

BC Hydro is reporting that close to 65,000 customers are in the dark in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and surrounding Gulf Islands, due to downed lines and fallen trees.

READ MORE: Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

READ MORE: Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

Powerful wind gusts reached up to 90 kilometres-per-hour in some pockets of the region Friday night. Environment Canada has called for the strong winds and bitterly cold conditions to continue through Saturday, before easing Sunday.

The power utility said in a statement on social media that crews will be working throughout the day to get the power back on to those impacted.

If anyone sees downed power lines they are urged to stay back at least 10 metres and dial 911.

On Friday, up to 10 centimetres of snow fell across southern and eastern Vancouver Island. The national weather agency says that Arctic air will bring temperatures as low as -20 C overnight in the Fraser Valley.

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings. Flights have been cancelled out of Abbotsford and Victoria. It appears at this time that no flights have been cancelled due to the winds from Vancouver International Airport.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at B.C. university
Next story
Pelosi shows pragmatic streak in pursuit of border deal

Just Posted

800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at B.C. university

Pole to be raised in recognition of the UN 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages

Weather: Sunny skies bring frigid temperatures

Williams Lake temperatures are expected to stay in the negative double digits

COLUMNS: Herbicide use in forests reduces biodiversity

Jim Hilton talks about the past and current impacts herbicides on forests

Station House building turns 100 this year

A wide variety of artists’ works and art styles to be showcased at Station House in 2019

BCAFN to host a business forum in Prince George

The forum will celebrate and examine the latest opportunities for Indigenous Peoples in business

B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

An anti-money laundering group said that $1 billion annually was being filtered through B.C. casinos

60,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

Powerful wind gusts overnight reached up to 90 kilometres-per-hour in some pockets of the region

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Funding will add three new doctors and two nurse practitioners

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

B.C. energy minister closes Nelson office after protester chains self inside

The incident happened after a meeting between Michelle Mungall and Coastal GasLink protesters Monday

Most Read