VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 6 people stabbed, taken to hospital in North Vancouver

A series of stabbings took place Saturday afternoon “within and outside” the Lynn Valley Library, confirmed North Vancouver RCMP.

The suspect – who appears to have acted alone – is now in custody.

Six people have been taken to hospital, according to BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson Amy Robertson.

Two supervising vehicles came with 11 ambulances dispatched to Lynn Valley Road and 29th Avenue just after 1:45 p.m.

Footage circulating social media shows a man, holding a knife, being swarmed by police on Lynn Valley Road.

Ethan Jackson, who works at a dental office near the library, said he saw a man lying on the ground covering his face. Jackson said there was blood around him as he was being treated by paramedics.

The attacks pose no ongoing threat to the public, police said, still on the lookout for more potential victims. Witnesses are asked to call the RCMP at 604-985-1311.

North Vancouver District Public Library tweeted the branch would be closed for the rest of the day, “due to an incident in the area.”

The library did not divulge details of what occurred but asked the public to avoid the location.

– with files from Canadian Press


