(Wikimedia Commons)

6 dead after collision on highway in Jasper National Park

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated

Six people have died following a highway crash in Alberta’s Jasper National Park.

RCMP say the multi-vehicle collision happened early Tuesday evening on Highway 93, about 60 kilometres south of the Jasper townsite.

Blain Fairbairn with Alberta Health Services say six people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were taken to Jasper hospital.

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated and cleared the accident scene.

Alberta Transportation’s website said Wednesday morning that all lanes of the highway had been reopened.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire
Next story
Woman drowned in Lac la Hache during the long weekend

Just Posted

Barrel racing provincial finals fill Stampede Grounds

The Williams Lake Stampede grounds teemed with excitement this weekend

VIDEO:Trattoria Pasta Shoppe dishes up final meals to loyal customers

Family-run Italian restaurant bids adieu after 20 years in business

Woman drowned in Lac la Hache during the long weekend

On Aug. 6, 100 Mile RCMP were notified of a possible drowning… Continue reading

Ministry of Agriculture team is measuring water demand in the Cariboo this summer

The data will help the ministry develop agricultural water-use models

UPDATED: Evacuation alerts due to Chutanli Lake Fire expanded; Shag Creek area put on alert

More properties put on alert with two Fires of Note far west of Quesnel

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

RCMP investigating sexual assault on city employee

City of Penticton employee assaulted while landscaping

Man arrested after grassfire lit on B.C. First Nations land

A man who initially evaded police has been identified as Matthew Glada and was taken into custody.

Centralize farmland decisions, B.C. advisory panel recommends

Agricultural Land Commission urged to control marijuana, oil and gas uses

Spike of potentional drug ODs on B.C. city’s party weekends

There were 30 potential overdoses two years in a row that week

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

Beatles music was analyzed through melody notes, note sequence, chords and melodic contour

Dollarama recalls 500,000 ‘Skip Ball’ toys due to high chemical levels

The phthalates found can cause ‘reproductive and developmental abnormalities’ in children

6 dead after collision on highway in Jasper National Park

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated

Men running out of air before being saved in dramatic elevator rescue

It was a close call for two men in a flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Most Read