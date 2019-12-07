Randi Kramer disputed a distracted driving ticket she received for having her phone charging in her car’s cupholder while driving in Vancouver on Oct. 1, 2019. (Trevor Kramer)

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

Have you been ticketed for distracted driving recently? Here’s how much it’s going to cost you with recent ICBC premium increases, according to LowerRates.ca.

The first offence is going to cost $578 – $368 for the fine with a $210 in premium increase. But two or more tickets in a three-year period will increase the premiums by an additional $533, added on top of annual insurance purchases.

More than 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using their phone while driving last year, according to a national survey by the Desjardins Group, North America’s largest federation of credit unions.

Here’s how the other provinces compare when it comes to first time distracted driving offences: Ontario, $1,020; Manitoba, $1,222; Saskatchewan, $480; Alberta, $986; Quebec, $417; Newfoundland and Labrador, $459; Nova Scotia, $399.95; New Brunswick, $230.50; Prince Edward Island, $613.

RELATED: Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

Previous story
Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

Just Posted

Annual Tuba Christmas Concert coming up Wednesday, Dec. 11

The event draws dozens of lakecity music lovers each year and an equal amount of musicians

Pioneer Log Homes gives back to Salvation Army food bank

Company donates $5,000

Sunfield Energy Inc. provides info on proposed solar project near McLeese Lake

Sunfield wants to determine if a utility-scale solar project west McLeese Lake is potentially viable

Romeros help celebrate 50 years of the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake

The Community Arts Council of Williams Lake celebrated 50 years of supporting the growth of arts

Clinton man faces first degree murder charge for 2018 homicide at Deep Creek

Wyatt Boffa, 29 has been charged in the death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin, 43,

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

B.C. Transit finds 28 used fareboxes online, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Most Read