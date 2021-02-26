$550,000 provincial funding announced for Williams Lake boardwalk trail

The boardwalk will connect the new RC Cotton Trail to the river valley

The city of Williams Lake has received provincial funding for a proposed boardwalk connecting the RC Cotton Trail to the River Valley Recreational Trail. (City of Williams Lake rough visualization of the proposal)

Provincial funding has been approved for the city’s plan to build a boardwalk trail in Williams Lake.

The $555,000-grant is coming from the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program and is one of 63 public-use infrastructure projects throughout B.C. receiving the funding.

“This is the next phase in the city’s outdoor parks and waterfront enhancement plan,” said Hasib Nadvi, director of planning and development.

The project will construct a multi-use on ground and boardwalk trail connecting the newly-built RC Cotton/ Nekw7usem trail to the river valley, he added.

Hasib said the boardwalk will be approximately 700 metres in length and staff are working with professionals to finalize the design and alignment.

