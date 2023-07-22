Multiple fires sparked northwest of Penticton Friday, July 21. (Photo- BC Wildfire Service)

5 wildfires spark northwest of Penticton

The Kevin Brook Wildfire is located just south of Summerland and is .2 hectares in size

Five fires sparked northwest of Penticton on Friday evening, July 21.

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a blaze just south of Summerland, the Kevin Brook Wildfire. It is currently .2 hectares in size and described as “out of control.”

Next to that is the Upper Kevin Brook Wildfire, which is estimated to be .009 hectares in size.

BCWS is also reporting one blaze in Shingle Creek area, located west of the Trout Creek Ecological Reserve and south of Summerland.

Further west, BCWS lists two more fires by Riddle Creek and Bull Creek.

The three latter fires are .009 hectares in size.

BCWS says lightning is the cause of the Bull Creek Wildfire.

The suspected causes of the other blazes are under investigation.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with the fires.

All five incidents were discovered after a Friday evening wildfire in the Naramata Hills area.

BCWS considered that the blaze held by 5:45 p.m.

It grew to 1.5 hectares in size.

READ MORE: Wildfire east of Naramata considered held

