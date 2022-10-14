5 arrested in Quesnel after gun seizure on Fir Street

Five people were arrested and seven firearms were seized by the Quesnel RCMP and the North District Emergency Response Team following an investigation into firearms-related offences on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Police executed the search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Fir Street at around 2 p.m.

According to a news release, some of the occupants did not comply with police commands to exit the property resulting in the deployment of diversionary tactics.

Quesnel RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Clay Kronebusch said while some residents in the area reported hearing gunshots, no shots were fired during the incident.

All subjects were safely taken into custody, including three men and two women.

Seven firearms were located.

“We would like to thank the North District Emergency Response Team for their assistance,” Kronebusch said. “We would also like to thank the public who were affected by not being able to access the area for their patience during this incident.

Four of the people have been released pending further investigation. A 44-year-old man remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.

gunsQuesnelRCMP