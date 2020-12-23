(Black Press file)

49 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, one additional death

Total number of cases in IH to 3,440 since testing began

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19, and an additional death in the region since Tuesday (Dec. 22).

This brings the total number of cases in IH to 3,440 since testing began, and 18 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of these cases, 679 are active and on isolation. According to the health authority, 32 individuals with the virus are in hospital, seven of which are in intensive care.

Long term care facilities around the region have also seen increases.

There are now 75 COVID-19 cases at McKinney Place long term care facility in Oliver; 54 residents and 21 staff. One new death at the facility has been reported.

“Despite hope on the horizon in the fight against COVID-19, the terrible impacts of this pandemic continue to affect people throughout the Interior. Sadly today we report another COVID-19 related death at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver; the eighteenth Interior Health death since the start of this challenging pandemic,” said IH president and CEO, Susan Brown.

“Our condolences go out to the loved ones and caregivers of the latest person to succumb to COVID-19 in the Interior. Each death reminds us of the important commitment we must all make to follow the public health guidance that will keep us safe as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available throughout the region.”

Village by the Station in Penticton facility is now recording eight cases, four residents and four staff. This is up four cases since yesterday.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna now has 11 cases, six residents and five staff. This is up one case since yesterday.

There are no new cases at Mountainview Village long term care home in Kelowna. There remains 14 cases in total, seven residents and seven staff.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

Most Read