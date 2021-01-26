46 more COVID-19 cases linked to Cariboo Chilcotin community cluster: Interior Health

Interior Health is reporting the COVID-19 outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is now up to 13 staff. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Interior Health has identified an additional 46 cases of COVID-19 linked to a community cluster in the Williams Lake area (Cariboo Chilcotin local health area) as of Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The latest update indicates a rise of 99 cases over the six days since IH declare the region a COVID-19 cluster on Jan. 20.

Since Jan. 1, a total of 314 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in this region and 150 cases are currently active.

The outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is now at 13 cases among staff. No patients have been affected and the public is reminded the hospital is safe to visit for appointments or emergency care. Please continue with any scheduled procedures. COVID-19 self-isolation is not required after visiting the hospital.

Everyone is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles. Do not invite friends or extended family to your residence for a visit or gathering.

Interior Health is thankful for the ongoing support of local First Nations Chiefs, elected officials, and community leaders as we support the community together.

