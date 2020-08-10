Sarah MacDermid and Casey Bussiere. (GoFundMe page)

$45K in donations received after couple’s sudden death in Tulameen

Sarah MacDermid, 31, and Casey Bussiere, 37, died August long weekend

Donations are pouring in for the families of a couple who died last week on a property in Tulameen.

Sarah MacDermid, 31, and Casey Bussiere, 37, died August long weekend after being found unconscious on the floor of an outdoor shower shed during a long-weekend gathering. The shed was heated with propane gas, which may have played a role in their deaths. BC Coroners Service is investigating.

MacDermid, who was from Pitt Meadows, and Bussiere were building a “home away from home” on the property, a GoFundMe fundraising page set up on Aug. 6 details.

According to friends, the pair had recently welcomed the newest member of their family, a puppy named Bernie.

“Sarah and Casey touched so many peoples lives with their generosity, kindness, and excitement for life,” the fundraising page reads.

As of Monday afternoon (Aug. 10), $45,000 had been raised by 335 people. The funds will be used to for funeral costs and other financial burdens faced by the couple’s families.

“Amidst this terrible tragedy, we find comfort in the times they shared together with their friends, family and neighbors.”

