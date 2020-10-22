442 Transport and Rescue Squadron to hold night training in the Chilcotin

The public may see flares and search and rescue technicians parachuting to the ground

Residents in the Chilcotin may see some strange sights in the coming days.

The Department of National Defence’s 19 Wing Comox’s 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron will be holding night training in the Chilcotin range between October 26 to 29, to maintain their night capabilities.

“During this nocturnal training, members of the public may observe one of the squadron’s bright yellow CC-115 Buffalo airplanes or CH-149 Cormorant helicopters in the area, illumination flares being dropped in the sky, and search and rescue technicians (SAR techs) parachuting to the ground,” said Capt. Alexandra Hejduk.

“This training is integral to being able to conduct night land rescues, which the squadron is called upon to conduct periodically.”

Hejduk said the Royal Canadian Air Force’s SAR techs are known for their distinctive bright orange jumpsuits, and commitment to helping Canadians. Regular training under a variety of conditions ensures that the SAR techs are always ready to meet whatever challenges, day or night, which a mission may present them.

