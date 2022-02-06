Queen of Surrey. (BC Ferries)

Queen of Surrey. (BC Ferries)

4 Sunshine Coast BC Ferries sailings cancelled, replaced by water taxi due to ‘crewing issue’

Queen of Surrey will miss four sailings between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay

Four Sunday (Feb. 6) sailings between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay have been cancelled, BC Ferries said in a travel advisory.

The Queen of Surrey will no longer be completing the 10:50 a.m. sailing departing Langdale, the 11:55 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay, 1:05 p.m departing Langdale, 2:10 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay.

BC Ferries said that water taxi for foot passengers will begin service at 11 a.m. departing from Langdale. The water taxi will then follow the standard schedule.

Customers booked onto the cancelled sailings will be contacted and their fares refunded. Travel will go on a standby basis.

READ MORE: Passengers should check for ferry cancellations due to staffing issues: BC Ferries

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCFerriesFerry

Previous story
Workplace vaccine mandates being upheld as challenges largely tossed out, experts say
Next story
Researchers race to study probiotic before white-nose syndrome spreads to B.C. bats

Just Posted

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Replacing ranch horses with robots, no thanks

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune.
FOREST INK: Impact of wildfires on resident animals studied

Ed Coleman worked as the CEO of Barkerville Historic Town and Park. In 2020 he gave CEO Kate Cox a Barkerville pen filled with gold on the Fraser River Walking Bridge in Quesnel. (Sasha Sefter - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Former Quesnel city councillor new mayor of Wells

The grave marker of Thomas Menefee is located at the old Soda Creek Cemetery.
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: The life of Cariboo Gold Rush entrepreneur Thomas Menefee