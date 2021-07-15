A coyote attacked three people in Stanley Park on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

A coyote attacked three people in Stanley Park on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

4 coyotes euthanized following attack on toddler in Stanley Park

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it’s unsure whether the animals killed overnight were those involved

Four coyotes have been euthanized by conservation officers at Vancouver’s Stanley Park, including one captured in “very close proximity” to the area where a toddler was attacked Monday.

B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the animals were killed Wednesday night (July 14) and Thursday morning.

“We recognize multiple coyotes are involved in ongoing incidents at Stanley Park,” read a BCCOS Facebook post. Officers are unsure if the coyotes destroyed were those responsible for the recent harm.

On July 12, a two-year-old was bitten on her neck and face while on the west side of the park. The child has since been released from hospital.

More than 30 people in the park have been attacked by coyotes since December, according to the Vancouver Park Board. Following a string of attacks on joggers and cyclists in January, two were captured and euthanized.

Conservation officers are assessing further actions to reduce human-coyote conflict, they said.

Anyone who encounters an aggressive coyote is asked to call BCCOS’ Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.

