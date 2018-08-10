CRD evacuation map.

396 properties in Hawkins Lake and Eagle Creek area on evacuation alert

The alert was issued because of the Lang Lake wildfire

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation alert has been issued for 396 properties in the Hawkins Lake and Eagle Creek Area due to the Lang Lake wildfire.

The CRD said in a news release early Friday afternoon that the alert was ordered in order to give residents as much notice to prepare for a possible evacuation.

Emily Epp, communications manager for the CRD, said they are monitoring the Lang Lake fire with the BC Wildfire Service and the alert is based on BC Wildfire Service’s recommendations based on the fire’s activity.

“At this point people should be prepared, make sure they have a plan in place and if there needs to be an evacuation order then they would be given evacuation route directions and directed into 100 Mile House to the ESS (Emergency Support Service) reception centre at the PSO (Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School).”

According to the latest BC Wildfire Service’s update, received just after noon today, the Lang Lake fire is estimated at 200 hectares. One firefighter was reported to be on site to assess the situation and four pieces of heavy equipment were working to establish containment lines. BC Wildfire Service said it would deploy more resources as they become available.

Fire information officer Jessica Mack said that is the most up-to-date information available right now.

Here’s what residents are instructed to do when under alert:

-Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

-Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

-Ensure that any dependents are prepared for departure.

-Move pets and livestock to a safe area.

-Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

-Monitor reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres.

The district is also urging residents to register with the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding alerts. You can do so here. The CRD’s public information line is 1-866-759-4977.

You can check the CRD’s interactive map for affected areas.

This story will be updated as further information is released.

