37 more COVID-19 cases linked to community cluster in Williams Lake, Cariboo Chilcotin area

Only one case remains active from the outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Interior Health has identified an additional 37 cases of COVID-19 linked to the community cluster in the Williams Lake area (Cariboo Chilcotin local health area). The cluster was first declared on Jan. 20.

Since Jan. 1, a total of 375 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the region and 96 cases are currently active and on isolation.

IH said COVID-19 continues to circulate in Williams Lake and all communities throughout the Interior. Most of the transmission related to the Williams Lake community cluster has occurred at recent social events and gatherings and everyone is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles, noted IH in its Tuesday update.

Of the 14 COVID-19 cases linked to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital outbreak, one case remains active. Twelve staff and two patients have been linked to the hospital outbreak. The public is reminded the hospital is safe to visit for appointments or emergency care. Please continue with any scheduled procedures. COVID-19 self-isolation is not required after visiting the hospital.

