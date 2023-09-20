3 Terra Ridge units in Williams Lake deemed unsafe, foundations shifting

Land slippage has been an ongoing issue in the area

Terra Ridge is a housing development in Williams Lake, where some units have reportedly been deemed uninhabitable. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake residents living in three units at Terra Ridge have been asked to move out due to safety concerns, confirmed the city’s building inspector.

Gary Deane said the strata council at Terra Ridge hired a structural engineer to go through all 80 units at the development and provided the city with a copy of the report.

The report indicated there has been “significant damage” due to shifting of foundations and framing at three units, Deane said, noting the term “uninhabitable” was used in the report.

“Based on that information we have revoked the occupancy permits on those units and placed ‘do not occupy’ notices on them until we get a little bit further into the process,” Deane told the Tribune on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

In 2022, the city and the Cariboo Regional District released a slope stability study that identified areas with moderate or high concern.

Portions of Dog Creek Road, Highway 20, Terra Ridge and the old college site as well as two areas on South Lakeside Drive were identified as part of the active or recent high hazard red zone.

Deane said there are more details to come and the process is evolving.

He noted the city is working with the strata council to identify where there are real problems and immediate danger.

Mayor and council, along with several senior staff members, are presently attending the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention in Vancouver.

They were scheduled to meet Wednesday one-on-one with senior provincial government officials to see if there is any help available for the residents living in the damaged units, Deane said.

“Locally, our emergency support services has talked to some of the owners already and are trying to make alternative arrangements for housing,” he added.

Describing it as a terrible situation that no one wants to be in, Deane said the city has “a lot of empathy” for everyone involved.

“We are jumping all over it and whether the province can help these people or not, we don’t know yet, but we are trying everything we can to try and free up some help for them.”

He hasn’t slept in four days, he added.

Deane said he assumed the impacted residents are seeking legal counsel and the city is doing the same.

The Tribune has reached out to the strata council for comment.

