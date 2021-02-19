3 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Cariboo-Chilcotin cluster

Since Jan. 1, a total of 417 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the region

Interior Health (IH) is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 Friday, Feb. 19 linked to the Cariboo-Chilcotin local health area COVID-19 community cluster.

The new cases are since the last update given by IH Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Since Jan. 1, a total of 417 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the region. A total of 38 COVID-19 cases are currently active and in self-isolation.

Since reporting the cluster Jan. 20, 379 people have recovered, noted IH in a news release.

IH releases regular updates on the Cariboo-Chilcotin community cluster on Tuesdays and Fridays and in addition, everyone is encouraged to monitor the BCCDC website for ongoing COVID-19 data.

On Friday, Feb 19, IH declared the COVID-19 outbreak in the community of Canim Lake over. In total, 66 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths were linked to the outbreak.

“Tsq’escen is proud of the efforts made by community members to deal with the outbreak, and now finally the outbreak conclusion, with invaluable help from IH; even though grieving the loss of two elders, one within community and the other an urban member,” said Chief Helen Henderson.

Outbreak response activities were coordinated and supported by the Canim Lake First Nation and EOC, Interior Health, the First Nations Health Authority, Emergency Management BC, and others.

