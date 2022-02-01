3 kgs fentanyl seized with other drugs, guns, luxury cars in gang-linked Coquitlam bust

Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)
Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)
Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Several kilograms of deadly drugs, pills, cash, guns and luxury vehicles were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP following a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in September 2020.

According to a Tuesday (Feb. 1) morning news release, the investigation – which included police from Vancouver, Richmond, the gang unit and integrated policing units – led to seven search warrants carried out between April and December of last year.

Mounties seized three kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 5.4 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 866 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1.8 kilograms of suspected MDMA, 100 suspected OxyContin pills, 200 other assorted pills, eight kilograms of “cutting agent,” 51,000 suspected counterfeit Xanax pills, 12 semi-automatic carbines, 11 handguns, magazines and ammunition, more than $164,000 cash and four vehicles, including a 2017 Jeep Cherokee SRT, 2018 Audi A7, 2019 Infinity Q50 and a 2021 Audi SQ5.

Three men and two women in their mid-20s from Coquitlam were arrested on Dec. 8, 2021, and have been released pending charges. Mounties said all five were known to police and linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

ALSO READ: B.C. cop’s thumbs-up to vax restriction protesters called into question

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrugsRCMP

Previous story
Healing journey continues for Quesnel-area St. Joseph’s Mission survivors years later
Next story
Salmon Arm man missing with 2 daughters ‘actively evading police’: RCMP

Just Posted

The lunar new year will be celebrated by many around the world on Feb. 1, 2022 as the Year of the Tiger begins. (Kartik Iyer/Unsplash photo)
Gong hei fat choy, Happy Lunar New Year Williams Lake

Rupert Rampage Cole Atchison fights for the puck against Williams Lake Stampeder Nick Fidanza, on Jan. 29. (Norman Galimski photo - Black Press Media)
Williams Lake Stampeders win double-header away from home

COVID-19 testing at the Vernon Health Services Unit. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
8 deaths in Interior Health over weekend, most in B.C.

U17 Cariboo Cougars sweep weekend series