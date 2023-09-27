Evacuation alerts for the Hell Raving Creek, Twist Creek and Horn Lake areas due to wildfire have been lifted Sept. 27. (CRD image)

Evacuation alerts for the Hell Raving Creek, Twist Creek and Horn Lake areas due to wildfire have been lifted Sept. 27. (CRD image)

3 evacuation alerts lifted for West Chilcotin area

Alerts were for the Twist Creek, Hell Raving Creek and Horn Lake areas

Three evacuation alerts have been rescinded in the West Chilcotin.

Alerts for the Horn Lake, Hell Raving Creek and Twist Creek areas were lifted on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The Cariboo Regional District in a news release asked residents to stay out of fire affected areas and obey all wearning and hazard signs.

For rural properties that have been impacted by wildfire, residents should be aware there may be danger trees in wildfire affected areas.

Homeowners and private landowners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist on their private property.

As of Sept. 27, the Hell Raving Creek fire was estimated to be 16,842 hectares.

The Cariboo Regional District said if things change alerts or orders may need to be reissued.

