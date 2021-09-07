The lab at Barkerville Gold Mine has processed thousands of tests since getting up and running in October of 2020. (Submitted Photo)

The lab at Barkerville Gold Mine has processed thousands of tests since getting up and running in October of 2020. (Submitted Photo)

3 contract workers test positive for COVID-19 at Wells mine

Workers at Barkerville Gold Mines are in quarantine, stayed at Jack of Clubs

Some workers at Barkerville Gold Mines (BGM) are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of their rotation.

An update posted by BGM Ltd. general manager Paul Ratte to the company’s Facebook page on Sept. 6 noted the workers stayed at Jack o’ Clubs hotel in Wells before testing positive.

The employees are presumed positive until a second test confirms the workers have the virus.

“The owner of Jack O’ Clubs General, Eric Andersen, has taken steps to quarantine their other employees and has approached BGM to provide testing which we have done,” Ratte noted.

All workers coming on-site to BGM are tested before beginning work. After receiving a positive test, the workers and their close contacts are put into quarantine, and Northern Health is notified.

READ MORE: Wells gold mine COVID-19 testing a success so far

“BGM is working with its medical director and is following their guidance to manage the presumed positive cases and their direct contacts,” Ratte writes. “BGM and our medical director will remain in communication with Northern Health and will follow their recommendations.”

According to Ratte, one of the workers has fatigue and aches, and the other two are asymptomatic.

The mine has detected COVID-19 cases before, but has not detected spread within their facility or the community through the pandemic.

READ MORE: Two contract employees at Wells mine site test positive for COVID-19

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusQuesnel

Previous story
Up to police to investigate, Trudeau says of being pelted with gravel on campaign
Next story
Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card

Just Posted

The lab at Barkerville Gold Mine has processed thousands of tests since getting up and running in October of 2020. (Submitted Photo)
3 contract workers test positive for COVID-19 at Wells mine

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card

The reconfigured Toop Road intersection opened on Monday, July 8, 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)
City requests speed review of Toop Road intersection in Williams Lake

Kenny martin might have the full use of only one of his arms but he doesn’t let that stop him from being a top-notch baker. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Baking a ‘special challenge’