A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)

3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

RCMP say more information will be released today

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the discovery of three bodies in a remote area west of Parksville on Vancouver Island.

The service says in a statement the bodies were found Sunday in an area known as Whiskey Creek, near the community of Coombs.

An officer on the scene Monday morning was unable to provide any updates. An Oceanside RCMP spokesperson indicated more information will be released sometime today.

The Coroners Service says it is early in the investigation and it cannot provide further details at this time.

