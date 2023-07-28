Some drivers try to avoid traffic by sneaking into HOV lanes, though thousands were caught in 2021. Black Press file

Some drivers try to avoid traffic by sneaking into HOV lanes, though thousands were caught in 2021. Black Press file

2,780 tickets issued to drivers who shouldn’t have been in HOV lanes last year

Drivers tempted by HOV lane among the most-ticketed in the last five years, according to ICBC

Nearly 3,000 drivers were caught illegally sneaking into HOV lanes last year, according to stats from B.C.’s insurance corporation.

A total of 2,780 tickets were issued – down nearly 50 per cent when compared to five years ago, in 2018.

Last year’s most prolific ticketing months were during the summer, the data shows.

While a ticket of $109 may be enough of a deterrent for some would-be traffic-dodgers, there have been highlighted cases over the years of drivers using pets or even mannequins to skirt the rules.

READ MORE: Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Those legally able to drive in HOV lanes are emergency vehicles, cars with multiple passengers, motorcycles and electric vehicles.

Illegally driving in the HOV lane had been one of the top five vehicle infractions committed in B.C. until last year, according to ICBC. In 2021, there were 3,672 violations, while there were a staggering 5,372 drivers reprimanded in 2018 for their not-so-discreet tactics to avoid heavy traffic.

The other most common infractions found by ICBC are having no licence and driving without insurance.

Driving

Previous story
Lightning ignites new fire north of 2,000-hectare blaze near Chase
Next story
UPDATE: 18 more properties to evacuate immediate due to wildfire outside Kamloops

Just Posted

The city of Williams Lake has hired an Indigenous relations and climate action/active transportation coordinator. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake hires Indigenous relations, climate action, active transportation coordinator

Gracelyn Poffenroth and her paint horse Peanut eye the 2nd barrel as they prepare to make the turn to the third during the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo. Gracelyn will be competing at the Riske Creek Little Britches Rodeo July 29 and 30. (Liz Twan photo)
Riske Creek Little Britches Rodeo welcomes spectators July 29, 30

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson has created a petition calling for increased financial supports for seniors living below the poverty line in B.C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Chilcotin MLA creates petition addressing seniors poverty in B.C.

Andrew Pinette wins the 2023 BC Provincial Seniors Men’s Golf Championship in Williams Lake July 27. (Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club photo)
VIDEO: Pinette wins BC Seniors Men’s Golf Championship in Williams Lake