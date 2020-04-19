255 customers without power north of Williams Lake

BC Hydro crews are responding to an outage north of Williams Lake that has left 255 customers without power Sunday afternoon.
The cause of the outage is listed as a downed wire.
Power has been off since 2:02 p.m.
More to come
Cause of outage a downed wire
BC Hydro crews are responding to an outage north of Williams Lake that has left 255 customers without power Sunday afternoon.
The cause of the outage is listed as a downed wire.
Power has been off since 2:02 p.m.
More to come
BC River Forecast Centre upgraded its flood watch Sunday
Participants will be taught over the Zoom platform
Widespread testing, social distancing key to managing virus while antibodies and vaccine prepared
Only food vendors will be permitted to sell on-site, many crafters will sell online
Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others
RCMP Nova Scotia reports Gabriel Wortman is now in custody
Online hashtags have cropped up including #infectiouslycute and #madeinquarantine
Protesters were asking for housing during the COVID-19 crisis
The incident did not lead to any injuries
B.C.’s chief health officer explains risk of relaxing too soon
Kraft Heinz Canada reported an 80% increase in demand for its Kraft Dinner product last month compared to March 2019
B.C.’s provincial health officer says this summer will not include large-scale events
Community of Wildwood sees flooding
It’s a model other countries looked at, including the U.K., but is ‘not a strategy that works,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says
Widespread testing, social distancing key to managing virus while antibodies and vaccine prepared
Only food vendors will be permitted to sell on-site, many crafters will sell online
A calm response is one which ratchets down the cadence, volume, and tone of our response
Kraft Heinz Canada reported an 80% increase in demand for its Kraft Dinner product last month compared to March 2019
RCMP Nova Scotia reports Gabriel Wortman is now in custody