A power outage north of Williams Lake had impacted 255 customers Sunday afternoon. (BC Hydro map)

255 customers without power north of Williams Lake

Cause of outage a downed wire

BC Hydro crews are responding to an outage north of Williams Lake that has left 255 customers without power Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the outage is listed as a downed wire.

Power has been off since 2:02 p.m.

More to come

