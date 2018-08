24 temperature records broken across B.C.

Extreme temperatures recorded in the southern half of the province

Beaches along Okanagan Lake offer some respite from the current summer heat wave. Photo: Contributed

A ridge of high pressure continues to bring unseasonably hot weather to the southern half of the province.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warnings from Vancouver Island to the Kootenays.

Besides battling extreme temperatures many B.C. residents are also contending with a smoke advisory due to more than 360 wildfires burning across the province.

On Thursday, 24 cities in B.C. broke temperature records.

The hottest spot on the map was the Cache Creek area where the mercury hit 41 C.

Check out what other areas broke records for Aug. 9:

Blue River:

New record: 36.5

Old record: 35.0 set in 1981

Cache Creek Area

New record: 41.0

Old record: 37.9 set in 2013

Castlegar

New record: 40.0

Old record: 37.6 set in 1978

Clearwater

New record: 37.9

Old record: 35.0 set in 1939

Clinton

New record: 34.2

Old record: 31.7 set in 2013

Cranbrook

New record: 36.9

Old record: 35.0 set in 1922

Golden

New record: 34.0

Old record: 33.3 set in 1941

Grand Forks

New record: 39.1

Old record: 37.0 set in 1978

Invermere

New record: 36.5

Old record: 35.0 set in 1991

Kamloops

New record: 40.8

Old record: 37.8 set in 1898

Kelowna

New record: 37.0

Old record: 36.0 set in 1978

Kootenay National Park Area

New record: 36.0

Old record: 35.0 set in 1991

Malahat

New record: 31.8

Old record: 31.5 set in 1990

Merritt

New record: 36.8

Old record: 35.5 set in 1981

Pemberton

New record: 38.2

Old record: 37.0 set in 1981

Princeton

New record: 38.5

Old record: 36.1 set in 1942

Sechelt

New record: 29.1

Old record: 29.0 set in 1981

Sparwood

New record: 34.5

Old record: 32.8 set in 1971

Tetsa River

New record: 27.7

Old record: 27.0 set in 1983

Trail

New record: 41.1

Old record: 37.8 set in 1978

Valemount

New record: 35.7

Old record: 34.5 set in 1981

Vernon

Tied record: 35.4

Old record: 35.4 set in 2013

Williams Lake

New record: 33.5

Old record: 32.5 set in 1981

Yoho National Park

New record: 29.6

Old record: 29.4 set in 1965

