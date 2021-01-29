24 new COVID-19 cases connected to Williams Lake, Cariboo Chilcotin community cluster

Interior Health has identified an additional 24 cases of COVID-19 linked to a community cluster in the Williams Lake area (Cariboo Chilcotin local health area). The cluster was first declared on Jan. 20.

Since Jan. 1, a total of 338 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in this region and 134 cases are currently active.

The outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is 13 cases among staff.

The B.C. health ministry has completed its immunization program for long-term care homes, with the dwindling stocks of vaccine offered to all residents and staff.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday there was a “very high uptake” for the vaccinations across the province, and detailed data will be available next week. In some sites there was 100 per cent vaccination, and others where there had been outbreaks, recently infected people may not have eligible for the vaccine.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the senior home clinics have delivered vaccine to 26,584 residents.

