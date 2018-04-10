23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday into a deep gorge in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children, some as young as 4, Indian officials said.

Four adults also died, said Sandeep Kumar, a local official. Ten children were hospitalized.

Initial reports indicated the bus driver was speeding as he took the children home and lost control at the edge of the gorge. The bus fell some 200 feet (60 metres) to the ground below, said police officer Sunil Kumar.

The adults killed included the bus driver, two teachers and another woman, officials said. Most of the children riding in the bus were believed to be in elementary school.

The crash occurred in the Kangra Valley, about 500 kilometres (300 miles) north of New Delhi.

The search for survivors ended late Monday night, with the bodies of the dead lying on the concrete floor of the Nurpur mortuary, covered by sheets.

India’s roads, particularly in the hills, have long been feared for their deep potholes, reckless drivers and often a lack of guardrails. Fatal accidents are common.

“I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. “My prayers and solidarity with those who lost their near and dear ones.”

Related: Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Related: Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

Ashwini Bhatia, The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CP Explains: How bodies are identified by the authorities
Next story
B.C. hockey moms’ jersey campaign supports Broncos

Just Posted

Williams Lake Indian Band celebrates specific claims victory

The Elizabeth Grouse gymnasium was the scene of a huge celebration

Seniors treated to Easter luncheon

Salvation Army hosts more than 40 seniors for lunch on Saturday

Support for Humboldt Broncos continues in Williams Lake

Families, businesses and students in the lakecity do what they can to help bus crash victims

BCRA ready to kickoff season with Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be transformed into a rodeo arena April 20-22

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

VIDEO: Messages to Humboldt, from Williams Lake

Students and staff at Lake City secondary give their support to the community of Humboldt

Cowichan Valley coaches reflect on Humboldt bus crash

Former Caps bench boss Bob Beatty led Broncos for eight seasons

Was your data scraped in the Facebook scandal? Here’s how to check

Facebook CEO admits the personal information of more than 87 million people was used

23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt doughnut ‘misunderstanding’

A Halifax-area Tim Hortons franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds

B.C. premier denies crisis, says one investment doesn’t make an economy

Premier John Horgan showed no signs Monday of backing down on the battle over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

CP Explains: How bodies are identified by the authorities

The Canadian Press takes a look at how the identification process generally unfolds when someone is found dead

B.C. teen swimmer wins eighth medal at Commonwealth Games

Canadian teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck, of Kelowna B.C., wins her eighth medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Ongoing protests behind halting of Trans Mountain expansion: activists

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Most Read