$214M coming to B.C. school districts to create, expand food programs

The funding will be over 3 years and will be available to all 60 school districts

The provincial government has announced $214 million to create and expand food programs in B.C. schools.

Education Minister Rachna Singh and Richmond-Queensborough MLA Aman Singh made the announcement as part of the province’s Feeding Futures fund on Tuesday (April 4) at McNair Secondary School in Richmond.

The education and agriculture ministries will work together in order to incorporate Feed BC in more district school food programs.

Singh said it’s the largest investment into school food program’s in B.C.’s history.

“Working with local schools to make sure our kids are fed and ready to learn will make a real difference for families and communities.”

The funding, earmarked for 60 school districts across the province over the next three years, will be used for purchasing food and hiring dedicated staff to coordinate providing meals and snacks to students.

Singh said the province knows how important food is for young learners, “especially with the growing inflation and with how challenged families are” in trying to provide.

The province notes the Feeding Futures program “will address the immediate need of feeding students and builds on the progress made with the Student and Family Affordability Fund to help reduce the challenges of rising food costs for families who need it most.”

Viveca Ellis, the executive director of the Single Mothers’ Alliance, said the importance of healthy meals provided within the public school system to support learning and development “should not be understated.”

“They help families save both crucial time and money, support economic recovery and food security, and ensure that our children and youth are ready to learn.”

EducationProvincial GovernmentSchools