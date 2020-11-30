A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

212 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 490 cases remain active; 15 in hospital

Interior Health (IH) recorded 212 new cases of COVID-19 over the final weekend of November, the health authority announced on Monday, Nov. 30.

A total of 490 cases are currently active. Fifteen people are in hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

Interior Health also announced an outbreak at a Kelowna long-term care home on Monday, containing the first recorded case in a resident of such a facility in the health authority since the pandemic began. One staff member and one resident at Mountainview Village tested positive for the virus.

READ MORE: Outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

Across the province, health officials reported 2,364 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths between Friday and Monday.

The province recorded 750 cases on Saturday, 731 on Sunday and 596 on Monday. There are an additional 277 historical cases, bringing the total to 2,364 over the weekend.

There have been a total of more than 33,000 confirmed cases in B.C. since the pandemic began, of which 8,855 are currently active. There are 10,139 people under active public health monitoring currently, while the total death toll stands at 441. There are 316 patients in hospital with the virus, of whom 75 are in ICU. Health Minister Adrian Dix said that overall hospital beds, including surge capacity, are at 69.7 per cent, with ICU at 52.8 per cent.

READ MORE: B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

Just Posted

A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
212 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 490 cases remain active; 15 in hospital

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb and Coun. Scott Nelson announced Monday, Nov. 30, the city is providing ‘pandemic kits’ to all locally-licensed businesses. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake provides COVID-19 supplies to local businesses

Pandemic kits include non-medical masks, hand sanitizer, signage, including floor decals

Maureen Fulton of Williams Lake matched all four Extra numbers to win $500,000 from the Lotto 6/49 draw on Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake’s Maureen Fulton wins $500,000 in Lotto 6/49 draw

“I scanned it again and was in such a daze.”

The Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Christmas contest challenging all departments in the Cariboo to light up for Christmas. (Photo submitted)
Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department hosting Christmas decoration contest

The prize is a home sprinkler protection system

Williams Lake’s Tyson Delay hoists a 600-pound deadlift — a 35-pound personal record for the lakecity strength athlete. (Photo submitted)
Lakecity duo take Shellshock 5 strength event by storm

A lakecity duo made their mark — all while helping fundraise for… Continue reading

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Mask fundraiser helps make children’s wishes come true

From Black Press Media + BraveFace – adult, youth and kid masks support Make-A-Wish Foundation

Christy Jordan-Fenton is the co-author of the book Fatty Legs, which has been mentioned amid the controversy of an Abbotsford school assignment on residential schools.
Co-author of residential schools book condemns controversial Abbotsford class assignment

Children’s book mentioned amid controversy at W. A. Fraser Middle School

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick (right) moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals pick critics to take on Horgan’s NDP majority

Interim leader Shirley Bond takes seniors, long-term care

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says as Canada’s deficit tops $381B

‘The risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much’

Still from a video surveillance camera of a man alleged to have stolen from several people at knife-point in Chilliwack (Rosedale) early on Nov. 28, 2020. (Facebook)
B.C. man defends his family against intruder, saves neighbour while wielding hockey stick

RCMP looking for footage that captures violent crime spree in Chilliwack

Most Read