2022 pavement rehabilitation project underway in Williams Lake

The city’s annual paving rehabilitation program is in full swing as seen here Wednesday, Aug. 10 on First Avenue North. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The city’s annual paving rehabilitation program is in full swing as seen here Wednesday, Aug. 10 on First Avenue North. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Detours are in place as pavement rehabilitation is underway on First Avenue North. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Detours are in place as pavement rehabilitation is underway on First Avenue North. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It is pavement rehabilitation season in Williams Lake.

Work is underway and several streets are on the list.

Jeff Bernardy, the city’s senior engineering technologist, provided an updated list Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Streets slated for the work are:

Boitanio Street

Fifth Avenue (Boitanio to Gibbon and Comer to Cameron)

First Avenue (Comer Street to Borland Avenue)

Haddock Avenue

Litzenburg Crescent

McDougall Street

Mellish Avenue

Ninth Avenue (Huston to Smedley)

Mackenzie Avenue (Highway 20 to Oliver Street)

Patenaude Drive

Stafford Drive

Smith Street (top block)

Sixth Avenue South (Mackenzie access)

In June, city council awarded the pavement rehabilitation contract to Peters Bros Construction.


news@wltribune.com
Williams Lake

