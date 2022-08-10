2022 pavement rehabilitation project underway in Williams Lake

It is pavement rehabilitation season in Williams Lake.
Work is underway and several streets are on the list.
Jeff Bernardy, the city’s senior engineering technologist, provided an updated list Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Streets slated for the work are:
Boitanio Street
Fifth Avenue (Boitanio to Gibbon and Comer to Cameron)
First Avenue (Comer Street to Borland Avenue)
Haddock Avenue
Litzenburg Crescent
McDougall Street
Mellish Avenue
Ninth Avenue (Huston to Smedley)
Mackenzie Avenue (Highway 20 to Oliver Street)
Patenaude Drive
Stafford Drive
Smith Street (top block)
Sixth Avenue South (Mackenzie access)
In June, city council awarded the pavement rehabilitation contract to Peters Bros Construction.
