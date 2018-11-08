The newly-elected Cariboo Regional District board members were officially sworn in Thursday at the board office in Williams Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

2018 CRD board members officially sworn in

Margo Wagner was acclaimed as chair and John Massier acclaimed as vice-chair

With a prayer and traditional song from Williams Lake Band elder Virginia Gilbert and officiating by Williams Lake Provincial Court Judge Peter Whyte, the new Cariboo Regional District board members took the oath of office Thursday at the CRD board room in Williams Lake.

There are seven new electoral area directors on the board, said Area H director Margo Wagner who was acclaimed as board chair.

“It’s a big change,” Wagner told the Tribune. “I’m really looking forward to forming a cohesive group that will work together for the benefit of the Cariboo Regional District as whole.”

Area C director John Massier was acclaimed as vice-chair and said he agreed the board needs to work as a team for the future of the region.

“We have a great group of people around the table that will do that,” he added.

For the next four-year term Mary Sjostrom is the Area A director, Conrad Turcotte is Area F director, Angie Delainey is Area E director, Willow MacDonald is Area L director, Gerald Kirby is Area J director, Barb Bachameier is Area B director, Chad Mernett is Area K director, Steve Forseth is Area B director, Al Richmond is Area G director and Jim Glassford is Area I director.

Mayors from each community also sit on the board including Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson, 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb and Wells Mayor Gabe Fourchalk.

Read more: Official election results in for Cariboo Regional District

Communications manager Emily Epp said the board would be receiving some orientation Thursday and will have its first regular meeting Friday, Nov. 9.


