$200,000 Maybach impounded after ‘L’ driver caught excessively speeding in Vancouver

Meanwhile, the supervisor sat in the passenger seat, police said

An impound lot in Vancouver is now the temporary home for a pricey luxury vehicle after police caught a driver with their Learner’s licence excessively speeding near the downtown core this week, with a supervisor in the passenger seat.

According to Vancouver police Sgt. Mark Christensen, the driver was travelling in a Mercedes Maybach at 100 kilometres per hour over the Cambie St. Bridge on Friday (May 29), or roughly 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

“Unfortunately not that uncommon,” Christensen said on Twitter, “but this driver was a learner with a supervisor.”

All drivers who hold a learner’s permit must be accompanied by an adult over 25 years old who has a valid driver’s licence. The price of a Maybach varies from roughly $200,000 or more.

The driver was fined $386 for speeding, and $109 for not having an “L” posted on the back of the luxury vehicle. Meanwhile, the Maybach will be stuck at an impound lot among minivans and Honda Civics for seven days.

