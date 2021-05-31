200 people, 90 pieces of heavy equipment deployed to 100 Cariboo Chilcotin damaged road sites

40 sites have been repaired as of May 31

Crews complete road repairs at Dog Creek Road and Roberts Drive on the outskirts of Williams Lake earlier in May as work continues to deal with spring freshet and damaged roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) personnel and various contractors continue tackle road repairs to areas damaged by spring freshet in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

As of Monday, May 31, 200 people plus 90 pieces of heavy equipment have been deployed to 100 road sites.

“People in the Cariboo are understandably concerned with flooding in the region and the damage it is having on the roads,” said Rob Fleming, MoTI. “We are working hard to quickly fix roadways that are damaged and to prevent damage in the future, so families can be safe on the roads in the Cariboo and throughout B.C. Thank you to the crews that have been working long hours to repair the damaged roads and create safer driving conditions for people in this region.”

The District Operations Centre established on May 10 in Williams Lake continues to operate, staffed with local and other subject-matter support crews to fix damaged roadways.

Read more: MoTI activates district operations centre, response to flood damaged roads in Cariboo region

Anyone wanting up-to-date information is encouraged to check out DriveBC.ca and click on “BC flooding information” to see what side roads are closed or impacted.

There is also a toll free line 1-844-933-0333, that provides road information about the Cariboo during spring freshet.

The ministry more than 40 sites have been repaired on Dog Creek Road, Northern Ranches Road and Quesnel-Hixon Road near Landry Road.

Read more: French drain system being installed near intersection of Dog Creek Road and Roberts Drive

To report a road-related emergency or maintenance concern in the 100 Mile or Williams Lake area, call Dawson Road Maintenance, toll-free, at 1 800 842-4122. In the North Cariboo, call Emcon Services, toll-free, at 1 866 353-3136.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional DistrictWilliams Lake