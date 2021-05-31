Crews complete road repairs at Dog Creek Road and Roberts Drive on the outskirts of Williams Lake earlier in May as work continues to deal with spring freshet and damaged roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Crews complete road repairs at Dog Creek Road and Roberts Drive on the outskirts of Williams Lake earlier in May as work continues to deal with spring freshet and damaged roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

200 people, 90 pieces of heavy equipment deployed to 100 Cariboo Chilcotin damaged road sites

40 sites have been repaired as of May 31

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) personnel and various contractors continue tackle road repairs to areas damaged by spring freshet in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

As of Monday, May 31, 200 people plus 90 pieces of heavy equipment have been deployed to 100 road sites.

“People in the Cariboo are understandably concerned with flooding in the region and the damage it is having on the roads,” said Rob Fleming, MoTI. “We are working hard to quickly fix roadways that are damaged and to prevent damage in the future, so families can be safe on the roads in the Cariboo and throughout B.C. Thank you to the crews that have been working long hours to repair the damaged roads and create safer driving conditions for people in this region.”

The District Operations Centre established on May 10 in Williams Lake continues to operate, staffed with local and other subject-matter support crews to fix damaged roadways.

Read more: MoTI activates district operations centre, response to flood damaged roads in Cariboo region

Anyone wanting up-to-date information is encouraged to check out DriveBC.ca and click on “BC flooding information” to see what side roads are closed or impacted.

There is also a toll free line 1-844-933-0333, that provides road information about the Cariboo during spring freshet.

The ministry more than 40 sites have been repaired on Dog Creek Road, Northern Ranches Road and Quesnel-Hixon Road near Landry Road.

Read more: French drain system being installed near intersection of Dog Creek Road and Roberts Drive

To report a road-related emergency or maintenance concern in the 100 Mile or Williams Lake area, call Dawson Road Maintenance, toll-free, at 1 800 842-4122. In the North Cariboo, call Emcon Services, toll-free, at 1 866 353-3136.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional DistrictWilliams Lake

Previous story
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

Just Posted

Crews complete road repairs at Dog Creek Road and Roberts Drive on the outskirts of Williams Lake earlier in May as work continues to deal with spring freshet and damaged roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
200 people, 90 pieces of heavy equipment deployed to 100 Cariboo Chilcotin damaged road sites

40 sites have been repaired as of May 31

A ceremony was held Friday evening in Williams Lake on the school grounds of Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus by Williams Lake First Nation leadership to honour the victims of Canada’s residential school system. (Rebecca Dyok photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake schools to lower flags, staff encouraged to wear orange Monday, May 31

Staff asked to be present and supportive of those affected by trauma of residential school system

Flags are lowered at city hall in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Flags lowered in Williams Lake to honour and remember 215 lives lost at residential school

The flags will remain lowered for 215 hours for 215 lives lost

The view from Mount Waddington, and the surrounding Coastal Mountains, is proposed to be the site of a unique heli biking destination proposed by Squamish, B.C.-based Joyride Bike Parks Inc. (Paddy Kaye photo)
Heli biking tour operation proposed for Tatla Lake area

The tenure is for an extensive use licence for a 30-year term

St. Joseph’s Mission operated near Williams Lake from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. The school was demolished in 1987. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Indigenous communities rocked by Kamloops residential school burial discovery

St. Joseph’s Mission survivor calls for similar analysis at Williams lake site, and across Canada

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

The remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on the grounds of the former school

(Stock photo)
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Only the territory of Nunavut will have a higher minimum wage

Two vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on a table at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Halifax on May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to receive 2.9M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech increase deliveries

Firms expected to deliver about 400,000 more doses a week than what was typical last month

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. teacher says students could be triggered by residential school discovery

Support needed as sadness in younger generations turning to anger, says youth mentor

Students need to be aware of summer employment scams. (File photo)
Summer job time in B.C. cause for wariness, Better Business Bureau says

Consumer watchdog encourages job applicants to do their homework on potential employers

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

Most Read