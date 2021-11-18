This photo shows some of the damage incurred to a building after a gas explosion ripped through Building 25 at 19 Wing Comox on Thursday, Nov. 18. Photo by Erin Haluschak

This photo shows some of the damage incurred to a building after a gas explosion ripped through Building 25 at 19 Wing Comox on Thursday, Nov. 18. Photo by Erin Haluschak

UPDATE: 2 taken to hospital after explosion on B.C. air force base

Responders on scene after gas leak at CFB 19 Wing Comox on Vancouver Island Thursday morning

At least two people have been taken to hospital after an explosion due to a gas leak at CFB 19 Wing Comox this morning (Thursday, Nov. 18). Emergency crews are onsite, including Comox Fire Rescue.

Brenda Cardinal was at the fitness centre across the street when the “huge explosion” explosion occurred.

“It actually shook the treadmill,” she said. “We all stopped and said ‘what was that?’ And then we all came out because we knew it wasn’t this building – we knew it was the base, for sure. Then of course it came over the loudspeaker what was going on and it just said Building 25. That’s the barracks.

“Hopefully everybody is OK… the fire department and military police were… really quick to get on site and everybody was evacuating.”

The building has been under renovations for some time.

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott took to social media to reach out to his constituents.

“As many are now aware there was an explosion this morning at 19 Wing,” he posted on his @MayorRussArnott Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our Defence community today. The Town of Comox has a mutual aid agreement with (19) Wing and are currently on scene offering assistance.

“The Town will continue to offer any assistance needed to ensure the well-being of all involved.”

More to come…

Comoxfire

 

Smoke can be seen emerging from a building with a partially collapsed roof at CFB 19 Wing Comox, where a gas explosion occurred Thusday, Nov. 18. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Smoke can be seen emerging from a building with a partially collapsed roof at CFB 19 Wing Comox, where a gas explosion occurred Thusday, Nov. 18. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Previous story
Union representing 500-plus Gibraltar Mine workers poised to strike Thursday afternoon if deal not reached

Just Posted

Fresh fruit and vegetables are back on the shelves at some Williams Lake grocery stores. (Photo submitted)
Some Williams Lake grocery stores starting to see fresh food trickle in

Unifor Local 2018 issued 72-hour strike notice Monday, Nov. 15 for its workers at Gibraltar Mine north of Williams Lake . (Taseko Mines Ltd. photo)
Union representing 500-plus Gibraltar Mine workers poised to strike Thursday afternoon if deal not reached

Kim Nowotny is a teacher and has a passion for her students and community. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Teen advocate

Transport trucks continue to bide time adjacent to Manning Park Resort, halfway between Hope and Princeton, as Highway 3 remains closed Tuesday, Nov. 16. (Photo submitted)
Impacts of road closures being felt at Williams Lake grocery stores