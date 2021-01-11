The Oak Bay Police Department issued two tickets of $230 each as students refused to disperse from a 100-person gathering near the University of Victoria on Saturday night. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)

The Oak Bay Police Department issued two tickets of $230 each as students refused to disperse from a 100-person gathering near the University of Victoria on Saturday night. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)

2 students at large bush party near University of Victoria fined $230

Partygoers defy Oak Bay police orders to disperse

Oak Bay police helped break up a massive 100-person gathering near the University of Victoria on Saturday night.

UVic security called to report a gathering of approximately 100 students in the bushes off Haro Road and Cedar Hill Cross Road.

“When members attended, the group spread out continuing to meet in smaller groups around campus. Several students were not wearing masks,” said Oak Bay Sgt. Sheri Lucas.

Saanich police were also called to assist.

Two 18-year-old UVic students, one man, one woman, were fined $230 each for failing to comply with police direction under the Emergency Protection Act for not dispersing after being directed to by the police, Lucas said.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay resident issued $1,150 ticket for failing to quarantine

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter< and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay policeUVic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whistler snowboarder remembered as ‘stand-up guy’
Next story
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer

Just Posted

The 2021 Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Bear Swim in Williams Lake is being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, organizers are preparing a virtual event to celebrate its 21st anniversary. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Freezin’ for a Reason polar bear swim going virtual for 2021

Ice bath, snow angels, and more are being encouraged

The Williams Lake Wanderers head out for a winter trek off Anderson Road Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Smart 55: Williams Lake Wanderers inspired to explore

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays the group recreates together

Williams Lake Courthouse (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pretrial underway for 2018 homicide in Tsi De Del First Nation

A publication ban is in place for all evidence presented in the court room during the pretrial

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

The Cariboo Regional District updated its response to COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 11. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CRD encourages residents to adhere to COVID-19 public health directives

Regional district updates its pandemc response due to increased positive cases

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

The Oak Bay Police Department issued two tickets of $230 each as students refused to disperse from a 100-person gathering near the University of Victoria on Saturday night. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)
2 students at large bush party near University of Victoria fined $230

Partygoers defy Oak Bay police orders to disperse

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

B.C. housing starts were up 16 per cent in 2019, with lack of supply identified as a key element of B.C. urban home prices and rents that are among the highest in Canada. (Vernon Morning Star)
Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

$88 million raised mostly from foreign owners in 2019

Dwayne Buckle finished his 1,400 km “Hike for the Cure” on Sunday (Jan. 10) by walking down Highway 19 all the way to Carrot Park, and then jumping into the freezing cold Tsulquate ocean. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer

Dwayne Buckle completes 12-week march from Red Deer to Port Hardy

Children make their way up a closed Whistler Mountain to toboggan in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. The Whistler Blackcomb resort which is owned by Vail Resorts shut down operations Saturday due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis taking place worldwide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler snowboarder remembered as ‘stand-up guy’

On Monday, fundraiser supporting Jesse Van Roon’s family reached nearly eight times its $3,000 goal

Most Read