Search and Rescue units were seen at the boat launch on the shores of Harrison Lake. KHSAR volunteers responded to a float plane incident on Monday afternoon. (Photo/Deanna Fortin Jones)

Search and Rescue units were seen at the boat launch on the shores of Harrison Lake. KHSAR volunteers responded to a float plane incident on Monday afternoon. (Photo/Deanna Fortin Jones)

2 rescued after float plane crashed, sank into Harrison Lake

Occupants taken to safety before Search and Rescue arrived

Two people were rescued from a float plane crash on Harrison Lake on Monday afternoon.

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue volunteers dispatched two watercraft to an area of Harrison Lake northeast of Long Island after getting reports of a float plane incident.

The people inside the plane were rescued before KHSAR volunteers arrived on the scene. The float plane itself sank into the lake; the water was more than 800 feet deep at that point.

The people inside the plane were transported to hospital. Information on their specific condition was not available as of press time.

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue volunteers respond to dozens of calls every year from emergency agencies in the Agassiz-Harrison area.

Harrison LakeSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Bald eagle snagged by fishing line spotted at B.C. lake
Next story
NO FLIGHTS: Okanagan wildfires shut down Kelowna airport

Just Posted

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
Risk of ‘dry lightning’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

Some of the recent graduates from the University of British Columbia NITEP program in Bella Coola will be working at Acwsaltca School. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Bachelor of Education graduates celebrated in Bella Coola

A group of people on bikes gathered at Spirit Square to ride together in a social roll to Boitanio Park for the Performances in the Park free live music on Aug. 10. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Combining live music with social bikes rides in Williams Lake

Former Quesnel archaeologist Jenny Botica is one of the hosts of the podcast Dig This. (Photo submitted by Dig This)
Dig This, ancient Quesnel history fans