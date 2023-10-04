The Kelowna RCMP arrested two Oliver men who stole an ATV and drove recklessly around town, including driving into oncoming traffic and running through fences. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

The Kelowna RCMP arrested two Oliver men who stole an ATV and drove recklessly around town, including driving into oncoming traffic and running through fences. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

2 Oliver men take joy ride on stolen ATV, apprehended in Kelowna

The suspects crashed the ATV after zooming through traffic for over an hour

Two Oliver men tried to remake a ‘Fast and the Furious’ movie with an ATV in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon.

After 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, two men expressed interest in a 2022 Polaris RZR side-by-side ATV at a car dealership in the 3500 block of Spectrum Court. While taking a look at the vehicle, the two men sat in the driver and passenger seats. Without warning, the two suspects took off in the ATV, speeding out of the parking lot and onto the highway at a high rate of speed.

For over an hour, the two men zoomed through Kelowna in the ATV “showing a complete disregard for other vehicles on the highway,” the RCMP said in their release. The suspects zipped into oncoming traffic and crashed through many fences on properties.

The RCMP deployed its helicopter, known as the AIR 4 and located the ATV while in the sky. The aerial crews instructed RCMP ground crews where to go to locate the two men. As the suspects were driving recklessly, they rolled the ATV through tough terrain. They left the ATV and continued on foot but were quickly found and apprehended by the RCMP Police Dog Service near Pyman Road, off of Highway 33, between Black Mountain and Joe Rich.

“The use of both the RCMP Air Service and RCMP Police Dog Service proved invaluable in swiftly recovering the stolen property and apprehending the suspects without any injuries,” said Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Mike Della-Paolera.

Both men are facing multiple charges under the BC Motor Vehicle Act and Criminal Code.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has dashcam footage and has not spoken to a police officer yet is to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2023-59231.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman charged with murder says she acted after sexual assault

READ MORE: Supreme court throws out lawsuit by Okanagan cannabis retailers

Breaking NewsKelownastolen autos

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Industrial accident leaves 1 dead at West Vancouver’s Cypress Mountain
Next story
Abbotsford South MLA calls criticism of B.C. Conservative leader ‘hypersensitive, woke’

Just Posted

RCMP vehicle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
RCMP investigating suspicious death in South Cariboo

A sign posted at Cariboo Memorial Hospital on Monday, Oct. 2, indicated the emergency room was closed. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake ER closure Monday, Oct. 2 comes a surprise to city council

Kenza Lahlou and her husband Alae Zrira are Moroccan immigrants living in Williams Lake who are trying to raise money to rebuild a hospital or school in one of the small villages damaged by the earthquake in Morocco on Sept. 8. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Moroccan earthquake kills 7 family members of Williams Lake woman

Josee Lahaie and Isabelle Whittingham paddling out for a spell on Williams Lake with the SUP in the Puddle paddle event Oct. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Witches fly across windy Williams Lake for paddle on Oct. 1