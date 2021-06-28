(BC Wildfire)

2 more wildfires spark near Kamloops

BC Wildfire is reporting two small blazes near Kamloops

BC Wildfire is reporting two more blazes have sparked near Kamloops.

One fire started Monday evening near Paul Lake Road, east of Highway 5. The blaze is 0.01 hectares in size.

There are currently three personnel on site who will remain until midnight. There was a helicopter that was bucketing on the fire earlier, but it has since left.

The other fire is just south of McLure, west of Highway 5, in the Jamieson Creek area. It’s unclear how large this wildfire is.

The cause of both blazes is undetermined.

BC Wildfire is also on scene of a 100-hectare blaze near Red Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake.

There is 27 BC Wildfire personnel responding to that incident.

