RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

2 fatal ATV collisions within 10 days in northern B.C., police confirm

An ATV collision on July 9 resulted in the death of a young female

Terrace RCMP have confirmed two recent fatal ATV collisions within 10 days of one another.

An ATV collision on July 9 resulted in the death of a young female. Family report the young woman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

When the paramedics arrived, family said her injuries were severe and she was taken to the hospital where it was determined she sustained heavy brain damage and was being kept alive though life support.

RCMP did not comment or provide more details on the other death of a young person.

Terrace RCMP Cst. Kelly Cates said it’s important to follow manufacturer’s instructions regarding passengers and recommended age for riders when using ATVs.

“Of course at the top of the list of ATV safety is to always wear a properly-fitted helmet and protective eyewear and clothing.”

Drivers are reminded to ride sober, ride with others and not alone, supervise riders under 16 years old and lend your ATV to skilled riders only, said Cates.

This report will be updated

AccidentsDeath

Previous story
Mount Polley mine reopening as study finds contamination entering food chain
Next story
Canada’s high court upholds first-degree conviction against B.C. killer

Just Posted

Renee Seelhof, of Williams Lake, competed in the Junior Girls Poles event at the Little Britches Rodeo in Clinton back in 2020. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)
Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo at Stampede Grounds this weekend

Whitney Alphonse-Manuel has been making candles and adding sage, cedar or sweetgrass to them. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Combining business and culture

Tom Schoen of First Journey Trails points out some of the lower sections of trail which have already received some maintenance by trail builder and crew leader Michael Wijma. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Soda Creek mountain bike network gets needed maintenance

The view from Highway 20 shows where a water-main break occurred on Hodgson Road Saturday, May 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake considers signing Hodgson Landslide Complex MOU