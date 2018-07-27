2 charged in Wells break and enter

Nicholas Raymond Turner and Tania Nada Jordanov are in court today, Friday, July 27

A man and woman are facing a handful of charges in relation to break and enters in Wells, Bowron Lake and Likely.

Nicholas Raymond Turner and Tania Nada Jordanov have each been charged with one count of taking a motor vehicle without consent, one count of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and and two counts of being in possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Turner and Jordanov made their first appearance in court Friday (July 27).

In a news release, Quesnel RCMP detachment commander Andrew Burton said that while these types of crimes aren’t common in rural communities, residents are not immune.

“Quesnel RCMP are aware of the increase in property crime and have dedicated additional resources to combat this trend,” he said.

READ MORE: Quesnel crime rate almost four times national average in 2017

Police are now looking to return the found mining, camping and outdoor related property to the rightful owners.

Anyone who has been subject to a break and enter or a theft is being asked to call the RCMP and provide them with detailed information on the stolen items, so the police can return them to their rightful owners.

More to come.



heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook