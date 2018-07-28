17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

A 17-year-old Kamloops girl has died after falling into medical distress at the Centre of Gravity music festival Friday.

Kelowna RCMP said in a statement Saturday that BC Coroners are investigating the sudden death of the teen.

At about 9:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to the 1600 block of Abbott Street to support the BC Ambulance Service who had responded to the medical emergency.

The girl was rushed to hospital, where she died.

Interior Health has issued a reminder to festival goers to be cautious if using drugs and to not mix substances.

Police said the family has been notified Kelowna RCMP Victim Services Team has been engaged in an effort to support them during their difficult time.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP said it’s not believe the girl’s death is criminal in nature at this time.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New wildfire burning northwest of Fraser Lake
Next story
Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

Just Posted

MLA Barnett continues to help those impacted by 2017 wildfires

Every day she’s trying to help people

Progress being made on five new wildfires in Cariboo

No significant growth was seen overnight Friday and throughout the day Saturday on five new fires

UPDATE: Red Cross agrees to fund rural fire departments in the Cariboo

The move comes after North Cariboo MLA Coralee Oakes drew attention to lack of resources

Ribbon cutting underway at Sugarcane for new ball diamond

Players, community delegates and the Toronto Blue Jays Care Foundation gathered Saturday morning

RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Stanely Stump Jr.

Alexis Creek RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Stanley Stump Jr.

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay national park as lightning sparks 15 fires

New wildfire burning northwest of Fraser Lake

The BC Wildfire service is currently responding to a new fire approximately… Continue reading

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

Woman, 22, found dead in New Brunswick First Nation, 1 man in custody

Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation Saturday morning

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Anti-gang police monitor Veterans MC ride in Lower Mainland

Police say the the group, a ‘three-piece’ patched club has ties to the Hells Angels

130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics

Friday saw the highest number of suspected overdose calls since April 2017

Most Read