FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

B.C. continued to see near-record highs of daily COVID cases Tuesday (Oct. 20), with 167 new test-positive infections confirmed since Monday afternoon.

“There are 1,688 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 4,156 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 9,871 people who tested positive have recovered,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Stephen Brown, deputy minister of health, said in a joint statement Tuesday afternoon.

Sixty-nine people are in hospital with the disease, which has no cure or vaccine. Eighteen of those people are in intensive care.

There has been one more death related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities connected to the virus to 254 since January.

“We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Three new health-care facility outbreaks have also been announced at Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Good Samaritan Victoria Heights and Sunset Manor.

Meanwhile, the outbreaks at George Derby, Langley Lodge and Chartwell Crescent Gardens have been declared over. In total, 17 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

The new cases come just a day after Henry declared B.C. to be in its second wave of the ongoing pandemic.

READ MORE: A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

“We have the ability to decide what our COVID-19 wave looks like in B.C. by continuing to take personal precautions and using our layers of protection, no matter where we may be,” Henry and BRown said.

“Let’s continue to support our neighbours, local businesses and communities, who are doing their part. Take the time to reach out to friends and neighbours – in a safe way – to show them you care and remind them that while you may be keeping a safe distance right now, they are not alone.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 things to know about the dispute over Nova Scotia’s Indigenous lobster fishery
Next story
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

Just Posted

Representatives from Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association are on the Williams Lake City Council meeting agenda to discuss concerns surrounding Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s policy to no longer allow spectators at its indoor ice arenas. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Minor Hockey reps to air concerns at city hall over no spectator policy

WLMHA president Mike Rispin and parent and coach Ryan Hatt are attending

COVID-19 test tube. (Contributed) test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health launches online booking for COVID-19 tests

Testing is available to anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms

B.C. Conservative Leader Trevor Bolin and Cariboo North candidate Kyle Townsend were practising proper physical distancing during a campaign stop in Quesnel on Saturday, Oct. 17. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Bolin first party leader to visit Quesnel

The B.C. Conservative Pary’s leader made the stop to support Kyle Townsend

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

The best photo of the Fraser River Footbridge taken on Oct. 23 or 24 will be rewarded with a donation to the Polio Plus Fund. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel’s footbridge set for scarlet spotlight

The Fraser River Footbridge will be bathed in red light to mark World Polio Day Oct. 23 and 24

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Volunteer registered nurse Stephanie Hamilton recieves a swab from a driver as she works at a Covid-19 testing site in the parking lot at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Everett, Washington. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)
13 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are 624 cases in the region since the start of the pandemic

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of Sts’ailes Community School students helped discover the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

Most Read