150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of beloved chief, Stan McCarthy

150 Mile Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Stan McCarthy said Pioneer Log Homes of B.C. bought his department two fire trucks during the 2017 wildfires. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stan McCarthy (centre) was one of 19 recipients of the Province’s Medal of Good Citizenship for outstanding community service. Angie Mindus photo The 150 Mile Fire Department members include: Rob Barta, Corbin Bartley, Captain JJ Bast, Sharleen Bast, Ryan Brink, Steve Brown, Ashley Colebank, Captain Jason Davis, Ryan Drobot, Bailey Gamache, Brian Getson, Mike Helmer, Adam Jackson, Tyler Jorgensen, Jim Klassen, Assistant Chief Ed Marshall, Deputy Chief Paul McCarthy, Chief Stan McCarthy, Levi Mohr, Lauren Moore, Lieutenant Andrew Nairn, Trisha Nairn, Ira Nelson, Captain John Pickard, John Sonntag, Tammy Stasiuk, Frank Straub, Matt Tremblay, Captain Conrad Turcotte and Dyllan Wall. 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Stan McCarthy is one of the speakers lined up for the wildfire recovery expo, taking place Wednesday, May 30 at the Cariboo Memorial Complex. McCarthy will give a firefighter’s perspective on stress and debriefing after the wildfires. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

One of the hero of the 2017 wildfires, 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department long-standing Fire Chief Stan McCarthy has died.

Tributes are pouring in online for the beloved chief, who served over 40 years of active duty with his local fire department. He died Tuesday, June 29.

“A tremendous man with an incredible heart,” his department posted Sunday morning, announcing his passing. “He dedicated his life to being in service and helping others.”

McCarthy was one of the founding members of the volunteer fire department from its inception in 1981.

During the 2017 wildfires McCarthy became well-known when he and his firefighters stayed behind to fight the fires for the duration, saving many homes. McCarthy also initiated efforts for the local fire department to provide food and water for the animals left behind during the community’s evacuation.

“Words cannot express the gratitude that we have for him, nor the loss,” notes his department.

In 2018 McCarthy received the Medal of Good Citizenship in recognition of his outstanding community service.

