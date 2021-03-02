150 Mile House students deliver gift bags showing appreciation for hospital staff

The Grade 2 class of 150 Mile House Elementary attended Cariboo Memorial Hospital with teacher Kirsty Bowers to deliver “kindness” bags full of small gifts to housekeeping staff. (Rebecca Dyok photo)The Grade 2 class of 150 Mile House Elementary attended Cariboo Memorial Hospital with teacher Kirsty Bowers to deliver “kindness” bags full of small gifts to housekeeping staff. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
The bags were placed on a trolley by students. (Rebecca Dyok photo)The bags were placed on a trolley by students. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
A total of twenty gift bags, one by each student, were delivered. (Rebecca Dyok photo)A total of twenty gift bags, one by each student, were delivered. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Housekeeping staff were appreciative of the gift bags and the thoughtfulness of students. (Rebecca Dyok photo)Housekeeping staff were appreciative of the gift bags and the thoughtfulness of students. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Each bag came with a handmade thank you card by students. (Kirsty Bowers photo)Each bag came with a handmade thank you card by students. (Kirsty Bowers photo)
This year’s Grade 2 class at 150 Mile House Elementary has a total of 20 students. (Kirsty Bowers photo)This year’s Grade 2 class at 150 Mile House Elementary has a total of 20 students. (Kirsty Bowers photo)
Students prepared each bag that contained a ceramic egg cooker, bracelet, soap and more. (Kirsty Bowers photo)Students prepared each bag that contained a ceramic egg cooker, bracelet, soap and more. (Kirsty Bowers photo)

It was a special day of giving back for an elementary class from 150 Mile House who could be seen outside the entrance of Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH) in Williams Lake with housekeeping staff Monday, March 1.

One by one, each student of the Grade 2 class placed their self-assembled gift bags on a trolley for the housekeeping staff.

Each of the 20 bags was filled with a ceramic egg cooker, key chain, bracelet, lotion and balms along with treats such as a canned drink and mints. A handmade thank you card by students was also included.

Teacher Kirsty Bowers said their act of kindness followed an in-class lesson last month in which students discussed who they believed are essential community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More: Kindness Ninjas spread the love during COVID-19 – and there’s a local connection to the movement

“Obviously, the hospital came up,” Bowers said.

“So we talked about the nurses, doctors and housekeeping at the hospital and the students decided that they wanted to give back to the housekeeping staff.”

A fundraising goal of $400 was set for the class to purchase ceramic egg cookers, which can be used to make on-the-go, individual-sized meals.

One student had even donated his birthday money to the cause with others raising funds through bottles.

The treats in each bag were donated by students with the keychains made by Bowers. Small business owners including Alaina Lipsett, Cher Sytsma, Kim Wogberg and Cindy Witte helped add their touch by donating hundreds of dollars in locally made product.

Read More: Cariboo woman prepares and delivers care packages to nurses at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

“It’s so nice that the kids thought of the housekeepers,” said housekeeping staff member Pam White, who was outside to receive her gift. “This has been a team effort for all CMH staff and we’re proud to do our part.”

Bowers hopes the students’ gesture reminds others of kindness during a time that has been difficult and stressful for all.

After the delivery, the students enjoyed the rest of their morning at Scout Island before heading back via school bus which was paid for by the 150 Mile Elementary PAC.

Care packages were prepared and delivered to CMH nurses earlier this year by 150 Mile elementary parent Kirsten Regatiabli who had hoped others would do the same.

“Right before you got here, I was bawling my face off, so I guess that sums it up,” she said.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021
Next story
Continuing rent relief for Williams Lake Airport tenants considered

Just Posted

Commercial tenants at the Williams Lake Regional Airport have been granted an additional six-month rent reprieve. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Continuing rent relief for Williams Lake Airport tenants considered

City council discussed the option during a committee of the whole meeting

The Grade 2 class of 150 Mile House Elementary attended Cariboo Memorial Hospital with teacher Kirsty Bowers to deliver “kindness” bags full of small gifts to housekeeping staff. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
150 Mile House students deliver gift bags showing appreciation for hospital staff

Students begin Monday morning with a bus trip to Cariboo Memorial Hospital

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

423 cases remain active in the region

The RCMP arrest one of the suspects on Highway 97 courtesy of cell phone footage shot by a bystander. (April Thomas photo)
UPDATE: Two suspects arrested after multi-jurisdictional chase

A half dozen police cars were seen heading north on Highway 97

Highway 97 has reopened after being closed south of 150 Mile House Tuesday, March 2 due to a police incident. (Black Press file photo)
Update: Traffic moving again after Highway 97 was closed due to police incident

Williams Lake RCMP responded

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

Kamloops This Week
Cause of Kamloops landfill fire may never be known

Fire investigators are dealing with too much destruction in too large an area

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

The machines are akin to ATMs and allow drug users at risk of overdose to get hydromorphone pills dispensed to them after their palm has been scanned to identify its unique vein pattern. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Feds dole out $3.5M for ‘vending machines’ to dispense safer opioids in B.C.

The machines are located in four cities across Canada, including Vancouver and Victoria

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

Most Read