150 Mile House students deliver gift bags showing appreciation for hospital staff

It was a special day of giving back for an elementary class from 150 Mile House who could be seen outside the entrance of Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH) in Williams Lake with housekeeping staff Monday, March 1.

One by one, each student of the Grade 2 class placed their self-assembled gift bags on a trolley for the housekeeping staff.

Each of the 20 bags was filled with a ceramic egg cooker, key chain, bracelet, lotion and balms along with treats such as a canned drink and mints. A handmade thank you card by students was also included.

Teacher Kirsty Bowers said their act of kindness followed an in-class lesson last month in which students discussed who they believed are essential community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Obviously, the hospital came up,” Bowers said.

“So we talked about the nurses, doctors and housekeeping at the hospital and the students decided that they wanted to give back to the housekeeping staff.”

A fundraising goal of $400 was set for the class to purchase ceramic egg cookers, which can be used to make on-the-go, individual-sized meals.

One student had even donated his birthday money to the cause with others raising funds through bottles.

The treats in each bag were donated by students with the keychains made by Bowers. Small business owners including Alaina Lipsett, Cher Sytsma, Kim Wogberg and Cindy Witte helped add their touch by donating hundreds of dollars in locally made product.

“It’s so nice that the kids thought of the housekeepers,” said housekeeping staff member Pam White, who was outside to receive her gift. “This has been a team effort for all CMH staff and we’re proud to do our part.”

Bowers hopes the students’ gesture reminds others of kindness during a time that has been difficult and stressful for all.

After the delivery, the students enjoyed the rest of their morning at Scout Island before heading back via school bus which was paid for by the 150 Mile Elementary PAC.

Care packages were prepared and delivered to CMH nurses earlier this year by 150 Mile elementary parent Kirsten Regatiabli who had hoped others would do the same.

“Right before you got here, I was bawling my face off, so I guess that sums it up,” she said.

