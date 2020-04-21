143 customers without power at Sugar Cane, Borland Creek continues to rise

BC Hydro crews are restoring power after flowing water levels from Borland Creek knocked out power to 143 customers on Tuesday, April 21. (Aaron Mannella photo)

BC Hydro crews are on scene at Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane community where 143 customers are without power as the Borland Creek water levels continue to rise.

“We have a power pole down and the transformer sparked a bit,” said Williams Lake Indian Band chief administrative officer Aaron Mannella on Tuesday afternoon.

“It looks like we are going to lose the bridge on Mission Road that crosses Borland Creek,” he added.

Overnight Monday Borland Creek began to swell to levels locals cannot recall seeing.

Crews were sandbagging the area the evening before.

When the Tribune visited the community Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m., Chief Willie Sellars said the creek had surprised them by veering off course and creating a new channel that was flowing very close to the community’s new water treatment plant and spilling over Mission Road.

Since Friday several areas in the Cariboo Chilcotin have experienced flooding with road washouts.

Read more: Spring flooding wreaking havoc on Cariboo Chilcotin roads

Rising water levels have forced residents of nine properties from their homes in the Cache Creek area as flood risks increase.

Read more: Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter