$140,000 pavement marking contract approved for Williams Lake

The city of Williams Lake has awarded a pavement marking contract for almost $140,000.

Some city council members had hoped the city could achieve a savings and during the last council meeting directed staff to see what the city could get for $100,000 and if it was possible to cut out some of the aspects of the line painting program.

Originally $120,000 had been budget for the project.

Rob Warnock, director of municipal services, in report council received at its regular meeting Tuesday, April 5, said there is a shortage of paint which is why the city only received one bid.

“We received an email from another company that said they would not be bidding this year because they couldn’t guarantee the paint needed for the job, and prices had gone up 30 to 40 per cent.”

Staff recommended proceeding with the budget of $140,000 and awarding the contract to Andesite Holdings DBA Yellowhead Pavement Marking Inc. for the tendered price of $139,921.24, excluding GST,

Thanking staff for their efforts, Mayor Walt Cobb said most of the areas on the list to be painted are mandatory for safety reasons.

On Monday evening city council had a budget meeting with staff at city hall.

Coun. Scott Nelson said they trimmed about $7 million in capital requests from the 2022 budget.

“We will be meeting again next Monday and it’s open to the public,” Nelson said.

