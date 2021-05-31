(Black Press file photo).

14-year-old B.C. teen lost to suspected overdose

RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigating

  • May. 31, 2021 1:00 p.m.
  • News

The Campbell River RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the suspected overdose death of a 14-year-old male during the afternoon of May 29.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the young man that was lost,” said Const. Maury Tyre, RCMP spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has first hand information that they need to share, they can contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Police say no further information will be released in regards to this incident.

Most Read