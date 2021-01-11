12 cases of COVID-19 at Sugar Cane prompts swift response from Williams Lake First Nation

The community’s school, daycare and government offices are closing for seven days

The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise within members of the Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) at the community of Sugar Cane.

In his Sunday evening, Jan. 10, 2021 address to membership and the community on WLFN’s Facebook page, WLFN Chief Willie Sellars said there are now 12 confirmed cases of the virus, a jump from two cases Friday.

“We anticipate there may be additional confirmed cases once testing over the weekend reveals results in the next 24 to 48 hours,” said Sellars.

WLFN is initiating Phase 2 of its pandemic plan, Sellars said, which includes a seven day closure of Little Chiefs Daycare, Little Chiefs Primary School and the recreation department including the after school program as well as a seven day closure of all WLFN government offices with staff to work from home with the exception of essential services.

“We are going to continue 24-hour patrols of the community to ensure individuals are complying with public health orders,” Sellars said adding they will be working closely with Three Corners Health Services Society to ensure COVID-19 testing is available for all individuals with symptoms or for those who have been exposed to COVID-19.

Sellars thanked the staff at Three Corners for working tirelessly through the weekend to perform testing, and urged WLFN members to show compassion for one another.

