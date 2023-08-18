111 animals, including reptile, seized from B.C. property; SPCA investigating

This kitten was among 111 distressed animals seized from a Lower Mainland property by the BC SPCA on Aug. 16, 2023. (BC SPCA photo)This kitten was among 111 distressed animals seized from a Lower Mainland property by the BC SPCA on Aug. 16, 2023. (BC SPCA photo)
This dog was among 111 distressed animals seized from a Lower Mainland property by the BC SPCA on Aug. 16, 2023. (BC SPCA photo)This dog was among 111 distressed animals seized from a Lower Mainland property by the BC SPCA on Aug. 16, 2023. (BC SPCA photo)

Unsanitary living conditions prompted the BC SPCA Animal Protection team to remove 111 distressed animals from a Lower Mainland property this week.

According to an ‘emergency alert’ posted by the society, the seizure – which took place Wednesday (Aug. 16) – included 42 dogs and puppies, 48 cats and kittens, 12 birds, eight rabbits and a reptile.

Few details were shared due to the ongoing investigation.

“A number of BC SPCA Animal Centre teams are working tirelessly to make sure each animal is provided what they need,” an appeal for donations states.

“That includes adequate food and water, vet care, comfort and safe shelter – essential freedoms that sadly some of the animals were deprived of.”

Veterinarians are continuing to evaluate the animals’ conditions, and a personalized treatment plan will be drafted for each, it adds, noting the sheer number of animals seized means “a lot” of resources will be required to care for them.

READ ALSO: ‘Deplorable’ conditions lead to BC SPCA seizure of 129 cattle from B.C. rancher

With shelter space across the province already stretched, officials say the pressure of the latest seizure will be shared across multiple animal centres.

“The focus is on getting each animal the dedicated care and attention they need to feel safe and ensure they are healthy.”


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

animal welfareBCSPCA

Previous story
Bachelor of Education graduates celebrated in Bella Coola
Next story
Record high ocean temperatures recorded at two sites off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
Risk of ‘dry lightning’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

Some of the recent graduates from the University of British Columbia NITEP program in Bella Coola will be working at Acwsaltca School. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Bachelor of Education graduates celebrated in Bella Coola

Former Quesnel archaeologist Jenny Botica is one of the hosts of the podcast Dig This. (Photo submitted by Dig This)
Dig This, ancient Quesnel history fans

Calliope Galvez, one and a half, was having fun peeking through the photo op cut outs at the Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk booth at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market on Aug. 11, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk kicks off at Friday farmers’ market