Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speak at press conference at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

There are 11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing the total to 64.

All the new cases are within the Vancouver Coastal Health region, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a daily health update in Vancouver on Friday. This includes three staff members at Lion’s Gate Hospital in North Vancouver.

The other new cases announced Friday include five related to travel, one linked to the ongoing outbreak at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

Two of B.C.’s COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospital, Henry said. Six people have recovered and one person has died.

So far, 6,326 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Henry said that only those who show symptoms will be tested by health care staff.

The B.C. government said it will provide more details on testing locations over the upcoming weekend.

READ MORE: Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

In the meantime, HealthLink BC’s 811 phone line has seen a significant spike in inquiries – roughly 10,000 calls in the last three days compared to the average 1,200 calls per day.

Health Minister Adrian Dix admitted that may mean longer wait times to connect with a nurse.

“We understand that there is significant pressure and lots of people are having trouble getting through,” he said.

Ban on public gatherings upgraded to provincial order

Henry also announced Friday that the B.C. government’s ban on gatherings with more than 250 attendees will be upgraded to a provincial order, which will allow organizers to recoup cancellation costs through insurance policies.

But despite all these measures, Henry said that British Columbians shouldn’t fear getting outdoors ahead of spring break so long as people maintain safe distances, wash their hands regularly and stay clean.

“We’re not talking about shutting down society here,” she said. “It’s still very safe today in B.C. – all across B.C. – to go out, to go shopping, to go to restaurants.”

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SD 27 superintendent urges families to self isolate if travelling over spring break
Next story
‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

Just Posted

Interior Health confirms testing for coronavirus underway at a number of community locations

Residents must call ahead to their health care providers first

SD 27 superintendent urges families to self isolate if travelling over spring break

At this point there currently are no plans to extend spring break: Van der Mark

City of Williams Lake birthday tea on Monday, March 16

First started in 1996, this event is put on each year to recognize the ‘birthday’ of Williams Lake

Powder Kings reflect on spectacular season as annual family fun day set to go Saturday

“We usually get about 100 people there, so it’s a lot of fun for the entire family.”

Williams Lake bantam provincials cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

This will include the BC Bantam Tier 2 Championships, which were slated to begin with games Sunday

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

UBC, SFU move classes online amid coronavirus spread

University of Victoria has not cancelled classes.

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Most Read