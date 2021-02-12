11 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Cariboo Chilcotin health region

Interior Health said 355 people have recovered from the virus since Jan.1, 2021

Interior Health’s update Friday, Feb. 12, confirmed 11 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Eleven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Cariboo-Chilcotin local health area since Interior Health (IH) provided its last update on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The health authority confirmed Friday, Feb. 12 that since Jan. 1, 2021, a total of 412 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in this region.

Presently 57 COVID-19 cases are currently active and in self-isolation, while 355 people have recovered.

COVID-19 continues to circulate in Williams Lake and all communities throughout the Interior, IH noted, adding it is thankful for the ongoing support of local First Nations chiefs, elected officials, and community leaders as ‘we support the community together.’

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions, keep to household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.

Anyone wanting to book a COVID-19 test can either go online through the COVID-19 Test Booking Form or phone 1-877-740-7747 for assistance with booking a test.

