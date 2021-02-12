Interior Health’s update Friday, Feb. 12, confirmed 11 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Interior Health’s update Friday, Feb. 12, confirmed 11 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

11 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Cariboo Chilcotin health region

Interior Health said 355 people have recovered from the virus since Jan.1, 2021

Eleven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Cariboo-Chilcotin local health area since Interior Health (IH) provided its last update on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The health authority confirmed Friday, Feb. 12 that since Jan. 1, 2021, a total of 412 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in this region.

Presently 57 COVID-19 cases are currently active and in self-isolation, while 355 people have recovered.

Read more: Williams Lake COVID survivor shares experience

COVID-19 continues to circulate in Williams Lake and all communities throughout the Interior, IH noted, adding it is thankful for the ongoing support of local First Nations chiefs, elected officials, and community leaders as ‘we support the community together.’

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions, keep to household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.

Anyone wanting to book a COVID-19 test can either go online through the COVID-19 Test Booking Form or phone 1-877-740-7747 for assistance with booking a test.

Read more: ‘We are happy’: Tl’etinqox First Nation to lift COVID-19 lockdown with no active cases


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders
Next story
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

Just Posted

Interior Health’s update Friday, Feb. 12, confirmed 11 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
11 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Cariboo Chilcotin health region

Interior Health said 355 people have recovered from the virus since Jan.1, 2021

Residents use pandemic face masks to keep warm from the extreme cold weather in Williams Lake Thursday morning, Feb. 11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Another bone-chilling day for Cariboo Chilcotin residents, more cold weather records broken

Williams Lake, Tatlayoko Lake and Puntzi Mountain see records broken Thursday, Feb. 11

One man has been arrested and charged with arson following a house fire on Anderson Road. The fire completely destroyed the home. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel man charged with arson, theft in relation to house fire on Anderson Drive

Bobby Schilling, a 39-year-old Quesnel resident, was arrested Wednesday, Feb 10

The Quesnel RCMP crime reduction unit and general duty members conducted a traffic stop and arrested a man and woman in possession of one kilogram of methamphetamine. (Black Press file photo)
Quesnel RCMP seize shipment of meth destined for Quesnel streets, make two arrests

The week-long investigation uncovered the shipment coming from the Lower Mainland

Sam’s Restaurant owner Philip Ng is looking forward to celebrating Chinese New Year this weekend with his family. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Quiet Chinese New Year planned for restaurant owner in Williams Lake

Philip Ng and his family will tune into celebrations in China

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

B.C. reports 445 more coronavirus cases province-wide Friday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan
COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

An outbreak was recently declared over at the residence

Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

Most Read